Is China going to default? Fitch cuts rating to negative

US rating agency Fitch has downgraded China's sovereign credit rating to negative from stable, citing increased risks to its public finances. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The downgrade follows a similar move by Moody's in December. Moody's slapped a downgrade warning on China's credit rating, citing costs to bail out local governments and state firms and control its property crisis.

Fitch said that China's government deficit may surge to 7.1% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024 from 5.8% in 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Wide fiscal deficits and rising government debt in recent years have eroded fiscal buffers from a ratings perspective," Fitch said.

China's finance ministry called the Fitch rating "regrettable". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"From the results, it can be seen that the indicator system of Fitch's sovereign credit rating methodology has failed to effectively and proactively reflect" Beijing's efforts to promote economic growth, it said.

It also said projected lower economic growth "exacerbates challenges to managing high economy-wide leverage".

Fitch forecast China's economic growth would slow to 4.5% in 2024 from 5.2% last year.

However, "Fiscal policy is increasingly likely to play an important role in supporting growth in the coming years which could keep debt on a steady upward trend," Fitch said.

While Fitch lowered its outlook, it maintained China’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at A. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'S&P, the other major global rating agency, also rates China A, the equivalent of Moody's A1.

'RISING DEBT' China’s public debt has shot up over the past few years as the Xi Jinping government pumped funds into the economy. Public debt was close to 80% of the gross domestic product in 2024 as per Bank for International Settlements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

