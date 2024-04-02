Is China’s economy finally bottoming out?

At the same time, exports have begun looking healthier. China’s official export orders PMI subindex jumped to a 13-month high of 51.3 in March—a rise that was echoed in the privately compiled Caixin survey. Seasonal factors including the end of the Lunar New Year may be one reason. But the global electronics sector has also been recovering of late, and U.S. consumers have been feeling less grumpy, at least according to some measures: The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index hit its highest level since mid-2021 in March.