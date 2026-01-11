Is Donald Trump shifting stance? Ahead of midterm polls, POTUS focuses more on pro-people policies

Donald Trump has been announcing a host of policy changes in 2026, starting from buying $200 billion in mortgage bonds to promising to lower credit card rates to 10%. This is a significant shift from his tariff policy that he unveiled just after taking office last year, focussed more on the people of America and their benefits.

Coincidentally, Donald Trump's apparent shift in policy comes ahead of the midterm elections too.

Days ago, the President had told Republican lawmakers at a retreat in Washington that they had to win the midterms, or he may get impeached.

“You gotta win the midterms 'cause, if we don't win the midterms, it's just gonna be - I mean, they'll find a reason to impeach me,” Trump told the Republican lawmakers. “I'll get impeached.”

The US is gearing up for the crucial November 3 midterm elections, which could stall the POTUS' agenda and expose him to congressional investigations

“They say that when you win the presidency, you lose the midterm,” Trump said. “I wish you could explain to me what the hell's going on with the mind of the public.”

To win, he has already been prodding allies who narrowly control the US House of Representatives, telling them to set aside their differences, as his approval ratings keep falling.

And his tariff war seems to have taken a backseat too. This includes promised $2,000/person tariff “stimulus checks.” There has been no new tariff announcement, though the US has been pushing wars outside the country — case in point, Venezuela, and probable offensives on Iran and Greenland.

Inside the country though, Trump's policy has been largely people-oriented. Here is what he is doing to benefit Americans.

Bringing mortgage rates down Earlier this week, Donald Trump said he was directing the purchase of mortgage bonds worth $200 billion, which he said was his latest effort to bring housing costs down.

Soon after his announcement, Federal Housing Finance Agency director Bill Pulte said that the President wants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mae to execute the purchases.

“This will drive Mortgage Rates DOWN, monthly payments DOWN, and make the cost of owning a home more affordable,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

He added that his decision not to sell Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac during his first term allowed them to amass “$200 BILLION DOLLARS IN CASH” and that he was making his announcement “because of that.”

He slammed the Biden administration for apparently letting the mortgage rates rise.

“It is one of my many steps in restoring Affordability, something that the Biden Administration absolutely destroyed,” the President said.

In a separate post, Trump claimed that mortgage rates have fallen to 5.7% under his administration after his order of the $200 billion buyout.

“Mortgage Rates are NOW 5.7%! Mortgage costs were HUGE under Biden (around 8%). That’s why almost no young families could afford a home. With my focus on Housing Affordability, and after I authorized Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to invest their cash, and BUY $200 Billion Dollars in Mortgage Bonds, Mortgage Rates moved down to 5.7%. This is GREAT news for American Families, and real cost relief. We are bringing Housing Costs DOWN, and putting Americans FIRST!” he wrote.

Capping credit card interests In his latest bid to woo Americans, Trump said that he wanted a one-year, 10% cap on credit card interest rates.

“We will no longer let the American Public be ripped off by Credit Card Companies that are charging Interest Rates of 20 to 30%,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The move could save Americans tens of billions of dollars.

“Effective January 20, 2026, I, as President of the United States, am calling for a one year cap on Credit Card Interest Rates of 10%. Coincidentally, the January 20th date will coincide with the one year anniversary of the historic and very successful Trump Administration,” Trump said.

However, his announcement has drawn backlash from the credit card industry, which has long backed the President.

Onus on Fed chair Since his second term as President, Trump has been consistent in one demand — lowering Fed interest rates. For that matter, he has constantly been on the back of Fed chair Jerome Powell and even voted to oust him before his term ends in May, 2026.

Donald Trump and his aides have indicated that the new Fed chair will lower the interest rates — a move that he claims will bring down inflation even further, benefitting millions of Americans.