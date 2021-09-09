Is India’s capex cycle ready for a rebound?

The greenshoots of capex are therefore stemming from a combination of several factors. While large industrial houses have deleveraged and are probably ready to invest again, banks, on the other hand, may loosen their credit flow to corporates. Financial services firm Credit Suisse in a report, titled India market strategy, published in July stated that the economy is now primed for a revival in credit growth. “Monetary conditions are easy. Leverage in the financial system is at record lows—for both banks and non-banking financial company (NBFCs)—and tier-1 ratios have risen since FY19. Borrowers have also deleveraged: both debt-to-EBITDA and debt-equity ratios were at decadal lows in FY21, and if profit growth in FY22-23 is as currently projected, they may fall further," the report noted.