Even as the world tries to fight away the economic fallout of the pandemic, inflation and recession fears have kept consumption damp. Some of the effect was felt back home as well. However, India’s overall domestic growth story was somewhat resilient in the second half of the fiscal year 2022-23. While private consumption showed signs of sluggishness, demand recovery stayed on course. Brighter prospects of consumption and investment have led to strong growth projections for 2023-24 as well. With most data for the full year now released, Mint captures five indicators to decode some trends.

Credit Recovery

Often considered a leading indicator of growth, bank loans showed strong signs of recovery in 2022-23. So much so that a wave of monetary policy tightening by the Reserve Bank of India was not enough to dull it down.

Credit growth paced up to an 11-year high of 15%, primarily supported by strong demand in the personal loans space and a robust growth in lending by non-banking financial companies. Additional funding needs due to incessant price rise also played their role. A lending surge despite rising interest rates and geopolitical uncertainties highlights healthy demand trends in the economy. Personal loan disbursals grew 20.4%, loans to industry rose 7% and the services segment saw a 20.6% rise. (Sectoral-level data is available only till February.)

In the new fiscal year, credit growth could face possible risks from a slowdown in global growth and interest rate hikes in India, a recent CareEdge report said.

On the Go

Indians are also splurging more on air travel, a sector that finally left the pandemic behind towards the end of the fiscal year. Passenger traffic handled by airports grew 73% in 2022-23 after clocking a 64% growth in the previous year. Yet, this is a tad lower than pre-pandemic levels (by nearly 4%).

The rebound was impressive across segments: high domestic demand, high international travel, and resurgent corporate demand. The number of domestic flyers grew 63%, while international passengers more than doubled.

Air passenger traffic is expected to stay on recovery course and clock double-digit growth in fiscal year 2023-24, said a recent Crisil report. “This would be on back of a likely pick-up in international and business travel, capacity expansion by airport operators, and higher availability of aircraft," it added.

On the dull side, air cargo traffic remained stagnant after posting a 27% growth in the previous fiscal.

In the Right Lane

Another Discretionary consumption metric that revitalized in terms of demand and supply was the automobile segment. Notwithstanding the semiconductor supply issues early on, along with a challenging environment and commodity inflation, auto sales in some parts of the country returned to the pre-pandemic levels for the first time.

In north-eastern states such as Manipur, Assam and Meghalaya, vehicle sales posted an annual average growth of 3-11% between 2019-20 and 2022-23, showed an earlier Plain Facts analysis (“Are auto sales back at pre-pandemic levels?", 11 April 2023). But overall, only 10 states and Union territories, including Delhi and Maharashtra, saw a recovery to pre-covid levels; the rest didn’t. There were also signs of K-shaped recovery, with two-wheeler sales still below pre-covid levels.

Fuel Demand

The country's fuel demand soared amidst buzzing economic activity. Consumption of petroleum products clocked a historic high of 222.3 million tonnes in 2022-23, 10.2% higher than the previous year and nearly 4% more than the previous high of 214.1 million tonnes in 2019-20, showed data from Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell. The consumption of petroleum products was largely driven by transport fuels such as aviation turbine fuel, high-speed diesel, and motor spirit, which grew 47%, 12% and 13%, respectively during the year.

Besides, consumption of other major fuels also recovered from the pandemic shock. Demand for liquified petroleum gas grew 8.3% between 2019-20 and 2022-23, and motor spirit and high-speed diesel were up 16.7% and 4%, respectively, even as consumption of aviation turbine fuel declined 8% during the period. According to government estimates, fuel consumption is expected to rise further, to 233.8 million tonnes in 2023-24.

Going Cashless

Lastly, digital payments. As spending kept the economy purring along, the big beneficiary was cashless payments, which went from strength to strength as they become ubiquitous in several pockets of the country.

Online payment modes took a leap and grew across all channels in the year ended March 2023, primarily led by retail transactions through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which currently contributes nearly 75% to the retail digital payments volume in India. By the end of the fiscal year, UPI was clocking 8.6 billion monthly transactions, totalling ₹14.05 trillion (in March). The number of transactions in 2022-23 was up 82%, while the value rose 65% y-o-y. The growth rate in such payments has surged phenomenally: UPI transactions first hit the 3-billion monthly mark only in July 2021, before reaching 4 billion in September 2021, 5 billion in March 2022, 6 billion in July 2022, 7 billion in October 2022, and 8 billion by January 2023.