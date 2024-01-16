Is India’s inflation finally going down?

Inflation in India has seen many twists and turns in the past four years, but the signs of relief are getting stronger. Both retail and wholesale inflation inched up in December 2023—to 5.69% and 0.73%, respectively—but the uptick was mainly on account of base effect. Strip that off, and retail inflation would have slid to 5.2% and wholesale prices would have recorded a 0.6% deflation, back-of-the-envelope calculations show. (They were 5.55% and 0.26%, respectively, in November.)

On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index (CPI) declined 0.3%, with even food items seeing a 0.9% decline. The wholesale price index also fell 0.9%, driven by a 2.3% fall in food articles.

For much of 2023, food prices proved sticky, but the month-on-month decline in December offers hope, despite the 9.5% year-on-year increase. This, along with a continued decline in core inflation, which is now below the 4% mark for the first time since the outbreak of covid-19, could help calm some worries. (Core inflation excludes prices of volatile items such as food and fuel.)

“With the latest inflation print, particularly considering core inflation, we have more evidence that resilient economic growth amid reasonably tight monetary conditions has not added to inflation risks," said Barclays in a report last week. Moreover, going forward, a favourable base effect and fresh arrival of crops in the market are likely to absorb some of the price pressures, keeping inflation in check.

What changed?

Compared to 12 months ago, prices are still significantly higher: cereal and products by 9.9%, fruits 11.1%, vegetables 27.6%, pulses and products 20.7%, spices 19.7%. However, compared to November 2023, the increase in cereals and related products was at its weakest in three months, and for pulses, it was at a nine-month low. Fruits and vegetables declined 1.6% and 5.3%, respectively. Even spices, which have been running hot, recorded their first decline since July 2021.

Despite the signs of easing, economists are still wary of vulnerabilities emerging from a likely decline in kharif crop production and a lag in rabi sowing due to the El Niño. Timely supply-side interventions by the government would be pivotal to ensure that such inflationary pressures are effectively contained, said CareEdge in a report last week.

Nevertheless, expectations of interest rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have started gathering steam, even though the views on their timing are divided. Barclays expects three interest rate cuts in 2024, starting from June, while Emkay Global Financial Services does not see the central bank preceding the US Fed in any policy reversal. Nomura and Icra expect the rate easing cycle to begin in August.

Surprise softening

The daily data released by the department of consumer affairs shows that food prices have continued to soften in January so far, beyond the seasonal correction in vegetable prices. (This will reflect in the data due next month.) Prices of tomato, onion and potato were 21.1%, 13% and 4% lower in January so far compared to December. Out of the 22 food items for which the department releases data, only three—rice, tea loose and salt—recorded a moderate sequential increase.

“Tomato, onion and potato prices generally contract in January, so it is not surprising…Interestingly, we are also witnessing an ebbing of price pressures in pulses, cereals, sugar, milk and edible oils, suggesting that the January inflation reading is likely to register a broad-based decline in food inflation," said Nomura in a report last week. While food prices currently look supportive of the CPI’s trajectory towards 4% by mid-2024, their volatile nature could keep scepticism alive.