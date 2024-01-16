Is India’s inflation finally going down?

Inflation in India has seen many twists and turns in the past four years, but the signs of relief are getting stronger. Both retail and wholesale inflation inched up in December 2023—to 5.69% and 0.73%, respectively—but the uptick was mainly on account of base effect. Strip that off, and retail inflation would have slid to 5.2% and wholesale prices would have recorded a 0.6% deflation, back-of-the-envelope calculations show. (They were 5.55% and 0.26%, respectively, in November.)