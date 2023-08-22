Is it time for Fed to raise interest rate target to 3%? Experts weigh in

Is it time for Fed to raise interest rate target to 3%? Experts weigh in3 min read 22 Aug 2023, 05:54 PM IST
Some experts argue that the US Federal Reserve should consider raising its interest rate target to 3 per cent to help combat inflation and provide cushioning against severe recessions. However, some experts argue that raising inflation targets would be futile.
The US Fed has been raising interest rates since March 2022 in pursuit of bringing inflation down to its 2 per cent target level. It has been over a year since the Fed initiated one of the most aggressive battles against inflation in recent history. Inflation still poses a formidable challenge for the central bank to conquer.
However, the debate has another side as well. Some experts believe that it would be futile for the Fed to raise inflation targets. The central bank's primary responsibility is to keep inflation under control while it also has the freedom to take a pause on rate hikes and tweak monetary policy if it feels growth is getting severely impacted.
G. Chokkalingam, Founder & Head of Research at Equinomics Research told Mint that raising the inflation target ultimately boils down to punishing the economy more severely in the short term or giving some lag in the long term.
"This argument doesn’t make sense from two perspectives. Though the inflation rate keeps a declining trend or remains constant, it remains in the positive zone most of the time. That would mean exponential growth in absolute price levels over the decades. It becomes imperative for the monetary authorities to give more focus on the given inflation rate targets as the public face huge absolute price rises even if authorities succeed in reducing inflation rates," said Chokkalingam.
"Secondly, in any case, monetary authorities have the flexibilities to pause in the short term if growth parameters indicate any major stress. Therefore it doesn’t make any sense to raise inflation targets," Chokkalingam said.
