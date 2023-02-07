Is it time for RBI to make a change in policy stance?
At its last meeting of 2022 held in December, the MPC increased the repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25%. This was the fifth rate hike by the central bank in FY23
The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will announce its decision on policy rates today. With the decline in inflation and an expected fall in exports, it may be time for the central bank to shift its policy approach towards growth. Mint explains.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×