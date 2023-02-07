Is it time for RBI to make a change in policy stance?

At its last meeting of 2022 held in December, the MPC increased the repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25%. This was the fifth rate hike by the central bank in FY23. While the stance continued to be withdrawal of accommodation, there were discussions around the need for a change in monetary policy stance. The worrisome point was core inflation, which remained sticky at the upper limit of the tolerance band. However, with inflation levels declining, some members were also of the view that it is time for a change in stance to neutral. Considering that monetary policy acts with a lag, it might be time for a pause.