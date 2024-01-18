Is Japan’s economy at a turning point?
- Wage and price inflation is coinciding with an exciting corporate renewal
Aoki Masahiko, a prominent Japanese economist, once predicted it would take 30 years for his country’s economy to emerge from the “lost decades" that began in the early 1990s. At that time, an asset bubble burst and the sun set on the model that had helped Japan grow rapidly. Though the country remained rich, it slid into deflation and its growth rate slowed. Aoki reckoned generational change would be necessary for a new model to coalesce. He started the clock at the moment the bubble had definitively burst and the long-time ruling party, the Liberal Democratic Party, first lost power: the year of 1993.
