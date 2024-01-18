Is Japan’s economy at a turning point?

This confluence of external shocks and internal evolution represents a chance for Japan to change its economic trajectory. The country’s share of global GDP in PPP terms has fallen from 9% in 1990 to under 4% today; its GDP per person in PPP terms slid from 81% of America’s level to 64% over the same period (see chart). Goldman Sachs, a bank, projects that Japan will drop out of the top five economies by 2050 and out of the top ten by 2075. A shrinking population limits the upsides to its growth. Even so, if Japan can reset inflation expectations, boost productivity and unleash corporate dynamism, its fall from the top league could perhaps be halted.