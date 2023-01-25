Is joblessness high, and will it affect the ballot?1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 11:16 PM IST
With the national elections looming, unemployment will likely dominate the political climate. But the jury is still out on which data to trust and whether India is even measuring the problem adequately.
Nearly one month into 2023, joblessness is again a key talking point, especially with data published by a private agency showing an alarming rise in urban unemployment. The Centre, though, has questioned the credibility of the data. And, last week, in an online “Rozgar Mela", Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave away letters of appointment to 71,000 government recruits. With the general elections looming, jobs are sure to dominate political debate. But different sides will draw different pictures from the available data.
