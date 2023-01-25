Is joblessness high, and will it affect the ballot?

Mahesh Vyas, managing director at CMIE, told Mint there had been high volatility in monthly data due to seasonality but also due to economic shocks such as demonetization, the rollout of the goods and services tax, monsoon volatility, and the pandemic. Vyas said CMIE’s methods were broadly in line with international norms, save for a few areas where they had been innovative in an effort to “add value". Despite the criticism, CMIE data is widely relied upon due to the lag in official data. The silver lining is that CMIE’s total unemployment numbers do show improvement from 8.8% in pandemic-hit 2020-21 to 7.7% in 2021-22 and 7.6% in April-December 2022.