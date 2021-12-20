Is the Fed deflating prospects for speculative stocks?

The trouble is, what is the theory here? How would the Fed’s rate path affect assets that look more like gambling tokens than ownership rights? No one buys GameStop, let alone bitcoin, because of a discounted cash flow model. It is true that a higher expected interest rate from the Fed should lower the value from any model using it as the discount rate. But even if some misguided soul did try to value GameStop, AMC or the rest with such a model, they would discount cash flows using long-dated bond yields, which have fallen, not risen, as the Fed talked about tightening.