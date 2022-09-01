Is the GDP number an underestimate?

Not much. The year-on-year GDP growth was 13.5% in the June-ended quarter, up from 4.1% the previous quarter. But thanks to a low base, the figure only gives an optical illusion of high growth. To this end, a comparison with pre-pandemic level (April-June 2019) reveals that GDP has managed to reach only 4% higher in the past three years. Moreover, the growth was much lower than RBI’s projection of 16.2%. While a low base has bumped up the numbers, another factor, which has more to do with the statistical metho-dology, may have led to the under-estimation of the figures. It is the usage of ‘single deflation’.