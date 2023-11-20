Is the U.S. Ready for War?
It always comes down to men killing their enemies in the mud, says Sen. Tom Cotton.
Ukraine’s troops are using both old-fashioned heavy artillery and commercial products such as drones with grenades attached to them, directed via Starlink’s satellite internet service. Hamas terrorists used motorcycles and paragliders. Israeli soldiers use sophisticated Iron Dome antimissile systems and, to close off tunnels, “sponge bombs" that work like spray foam sealant from Home Depot.