Is Trump taking a ‘liquidationist’ approach to the economy?

This is because, for the corporate sector on aggregate to earn profits, someone in the economy must be spending more than they earn. This can come from individuals running down their savings, but it rarely happens: Households usually don’t spend all of their income and thus are a drain on profit. The net spending can also come from corporate investment, which has been structurally weaker relative since the turn of the century, and net exports—though the U.S. has a large trade deficit. Recently, then, the major source of this extra demand in the U.S. has been government deficits.