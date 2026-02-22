Is US-EU trade deal at risk after Trump's latest tariffs? Official flags uncertainty, says ‘no one can make sense…’

The proposed landmark trade agreement between the European Union and the United States is once again at risk, as the US Supreme Court strikes down President Donald Trump's extensive tariffs, which continue to affect global trade negotiations.

Bernd Lange, chair of the European Parliament's trade committee, on Sunday, 22 February, criticised the US administration's tariff policies, which have caused confusion and uncertainty for the EU and other trading partners.

"Pure tariff chaos from the U.S. administration. No one can make sense of it anymore — only open questions and growing uncertainty for the EU and other U.S. trading partners," he wrote on X.

Proposal to suspend legislative approval Lang further said that he plans to propose suspending legislative approval of the so-called Turnberry Agreement during an upcoming emergency meeting on Monday, questioning whether the latest global tariffs have violated the deal.

“At our extra meeting tomorrow, I will therefore propose to the EP-negotiating team putting legislative work on hold until we have a proper legal assessment and clear commitments from the US side,” he said, asking that “Terms of Turnberry Agreement and legal basis on which it was built have changed. Do new tariffs based on Section 122 not constitute a breach of the deal?”

Following Friday’s Supreme Court judgment, Trump announced he would impose a 10% global tariff to uphold protective trade measures worldwide. On Saturday, he stated he would raise the rate to 15%, causing further economic turbulence and uncertainty regarding US policy.

Trump’s new tariffs will be based on Section 122 of the 1974 Trade Act, which allows the president to impose tariffs for 150 days without congressional approval.

What is the proposed agreement? Last summer, Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed on a deal that would set a 15% tariff on most EU exports to the US, while eliminating tariffs on American products entering the EU. However, the US would also continue to apply a 50% tariff on European steel and aluminium imports.

According to Bloomberg, the bloc reached an uneven deal to avoid a major trade war and to preserve US security support, especially concerning Ukraine. Parliament had planned to ratify the agreement in March.

Meanwhile, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot stated that they are examining whether the EU-US trade deal "is still valid.”