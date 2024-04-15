Is working from home about to spark a financial crisis?
Summary
- That is the worry. But it is overblown
In midtown Manhattan reminders of commercial property’s difficulties are everywhere. On the west side, near Carnegie Hall, stands 1740 Broadway, a 26-storey building that Blackstone, an investment firm, bought for $605m in 2014—only to default on its mortgage in 2022. Soaring above Grand Central station is the iconic Helmsley building. Its mortgage was recently sent to “special servicing" (it may be restructured or its owner may simply default). As the sun sets, the underlying problem becomes clear: working from home means fewer tenants. Floors bright with lights, where workers potter about, sit sandwiched between swathes of black.