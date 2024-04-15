Is working from home about to spark a financial crisis?

It is worth putting these problems into context, however. For a start, the troubles at NYCB really do seem specific to the institution. Although the bank has exposure to New York offices, it in fact wrote down the value of its portfolio of loans on rent-stabilised “multi-family" apartment blocks in the city. These plunged in value after legislation in 2019 restricted the ability of owners to raise rents if an apartment was vacated, or if the landlord made capital improvements. The other lender that specialised in these sorts of loans was Signature Bank, which failed last year (after which some of its assets were bought by NYCB).