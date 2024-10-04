The week in charts: West Asia conflict, capex push, China imports

Manufacturing down, but still strong

56.5: That is the manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) figure for September, down from 57.5 in August. This marks the slowest pace of manufacturing activity in eight months, and is due to slower expansion in factory production and receding sales. International orders rose at their slowest pace in a year-and-a-half. However, the number is still comfortably above the 50-mark that separates expansion from contraction, signalling continuation of robust activity. While cost pressures increased in September in the chemical, packaging, plastic and metal segments, the rate of increase was mild in historical terms.