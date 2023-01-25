Israel is India’s top petro-product buyer2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 12:34 AM IST
Israel and Togo have not been significant buyers of Indian petroleum products so far, but in December, Israel was the top buyer and the African nation was the fourth largest.
NEW DELHI : Israel has emerged as top buyer of Indian petroleum products, with more than $1 billion worth of purchases in December, followed by the UAE, US and Togo. This comes as Russia continues to be the top source of crude oil for New Delhi as per official data.
