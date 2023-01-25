Israel is India’s top petro-product buyer

Speaking on the growing trend of oil-rich countries in West Asia importing refined petroleum products from India, Kabir Taneja, fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, said: “Everyone knows that oil is easily available and cheap in West Asia. But what we have to understand is that oil extraction is available there. So what we are doing is that we are buying cheap oil from Russia among other countries of course. And the big refiners here are refining it into end -products such as diesel or petrol and shipping it off."