(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s economy grew at its slowest pace in over two decades last year, excluding the Covid-19 pandemic, underlining the toll of wars fought in Gaza and Lebanon throughout much of the year.

Gross domestic product expanded 1%, reflecting a slump in fixed investment and exports, according to figures published by Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics on Monday. Economic activity rose an annualized 2.5% in the final quarter of the year, missing economist projections for 5.3% growth.

However, yearly growth was stronger than official forecasts, with public consumption accounting for most of last year’s economic activity. Defense-related expenditure was the main driver of demand in the public sector, namely through payments to the military, housing for evacuees and compensation for businesses and individuals.

The finance ministry had projected growth in 2014 to be 0.4%, with the central bank pointing to 0.6%. The Israeli shekel was barely changed after the data, as was the country’s benchmark stock index.

Growth is expected to significantly improve in 2025, as officials factor in a slowdown in fighting. Israel’s central Bank — which sees growth at 4% — said its forecasts assumed fighting would continue through the first quarter, but with lower intensity. The finance ministry sees the economy growing 4.3% this year, more optimistic than the International Monetary Fund, which estimates 2.7%.

A fragile six-week ceasefire with Palestinian militant group Hamas is approaching the end and its unclear whether it will be extended beyond the initial phase running through the beginning of March. Israel’s security cabinet will convene Monday to discuss its stand, as mediated talks are set to resume in Egypt.

Israel said it will not advance toward a second stage with Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the US and many other countries, armed and in power. Yet, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under pressure to proceed with the three-stage road map to allow the release of all remaining living hostages still held by Hamas.

Also in the balance is a truce with Iranian-backed militia Hezbollah. Under the agreement, Israel was expected to withdraw its forces from Lebanese territory, but has since said it will hold on to five army posts until Lebanon complies with ceasefire commitments.

A refusal to fully withdraw risks reigniting tensions with Hezbollah militants.

Hezbollah, one of Iran’s most powerful proxies, began shelling Israel in solidarity with Hamas. Thousands of Palestinian militants crossed raided towns in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and abducting 250. In the ensuing war with Israel, more than 48,000 Gazans have been killed, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Both Hezbollah and Hamas are designated terrorist groups by the US and many other countries.

