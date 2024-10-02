Economy
India braces for economic strain as West Asia conflict escalates
Rhik Kundu , Nehal Chaliawala , Gireesh Chandra Prasad 8 min read 02 Oct 2024, 09:00 PM IST
Summary
- The escalating conflict in West Asia poses significant threats to India's economy, with potential disruptions to supply chains and higher freight costs.
- While India's forex reserves provide some cushion, continued hostilities could lead to increased oil prices and economic challenges.
India could brace for trade and stock market shocks, costlier crude and shipping, fewer jobs for Indians in West Asia and a drag on growth momentum, experts said, as Iran’s direct attack on Israel and the latter’s missile strikes on neighbouring Lebanon spark fears of an all-out conflict.
