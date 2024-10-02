“Iran contributes around 4% of global oil output and Saudi Arabia can also ramp up some production to make up for any shortfall. Moreover, so far, in spite of the West Asian crisis, oil prices have not really moved up on a sustained basis given that major economies—the US, the EU and China have been struggling with lacklustre growth. If the situation is prevented from morphing into a regional war using diplomatic tools, then the disruption to the global economy and trade are likely to be contained," said Shukla.