Mint Explainer: How the Israel-Iran conflict can crash India’s growth party
Summary
India will face multiple challenges if the Israel-Iran conflict escalates into a full-fledged war or, worse, a regional conflict.
The Indian economy is primed for a faster pace of growth because inflation is easing, consumption is rising, and borrowing costs are declining. However, the sudden flare-up of tensions in West Asia could play spoilsport.
