Mint Explainer: How the Israel-Iran conflict can crash India’s growth party

The rise is not because the supply has been impacted, but due to the fear of future disruptions. As India imports 80% of its oil needs, the rise in oil prices will prove costly as it will fuel inflation. If inflation rises, it will impact domestic consumption, and the RBI would be forced to tighten its monetary policy. In other words, the sweet spot that the Indian economy finds itself in today will be neutralized. Also, if the conflict affects the movement of ships through the Suez Canal, Indian exports will be hit.