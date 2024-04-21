Israel-Iran tensions threaten to send oil, LNG prices soaring, experts warn of volatility in Indian markets
Iran has threatened to block the Strait of Hormuz, which can create oil/LNG supply bottlenecks for countries like India which import crude oil from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the UAE
The ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel has intensified in recent days and is threatening to disrupt the crucial oil and liquified natural gas (LNG) imports to India through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has threatened to block the vital passage of sea, which can create oil/LNG supply bottlenecks for countries like India which import crude oil from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the UAE. The experts have warned that the development in the region may trigger volatility in Indian markets.