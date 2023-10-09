Israel-Palestine War: Impact on global economy, India-Israel trade, financial markets
The fallout of Israel-Hamas war on the global economy may take time to become clear but would become more severe if the conflict spreads to the rest of the Middle East, especially Iran, which is both a major oil producer and supporter of Hamas.
The global economy, already rattled by elevated inflation, is now facing another geopolitical crisis in the Middle East after the surprise attack of Hamas on Israel and subsequent declaration of war by the latter.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message