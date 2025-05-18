Israel's Q1 GDP rises 3.4% in 2025 amid ongoing war against Hamas

JERUSALEM, May 18 (Reuters) - Israel's economy grew moderately in the first three months of 2025, as the war in Gaza against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues to take its toll.

The Central Bureau of Statistics said in an initial estimate on Sunday that gross domestic product grew by an annualised 3.4% in the January to March period from the fourth quarter, largely in line with a 3.5% consensus in a Reuters poll. On a per capita basis, GDP gained 2.2% in the first quarter.

The war in Gaza broke out after Hamas' cross-border attack on southern Israel in October 2023. A ceasefire that came into effect on January 19 this year ended in mid-March, although a ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon since late November has held up.