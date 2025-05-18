Subscribe

Israel's Q1 GDP rises 3.4% in 2025 amid ongoing war against Hamas

Israel's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), an indicator of economic growth, rose 3.4% in the January to March quarter of 2025 amid the ongoing war against the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. The war has been raging since the cross-border attack on southern Israel in October 2023.

Reuters
Published18 May 2025, 04:41 PM IST
Advertisement
Israel's first-quarter GDP rose 3.4% in 2025, according to the report on Sunday, 18 May.
Israel's first-quarter GDP rose 3.4% in 2025, according to the report on Sunday, 18 May.(REUTERS)

JERUSALEM, May 18 (Reuters) - Israel's economy grew moderately in the first three months of 2025, as the war in Gaza against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues to take its toll. 

Advertisement
Also Read | All public hospitals in North Gaza ‘out of service’ after Israeli bombing

The Central Bureau of Statistics said in an initial estimate on Sunday that gross domestic product grew by an annualised 3.4% in the January to March period from the fourth quarter, largely in line with a 3.5% consensus in a Reuters poll. On a per capita basis, GDP gained 2.2% in the first quarter.

The war in Gaza broke out after Hamas' cross-border attack on southern Israel in October 2023. A ceasefire that came into effect on January 19 this year ended in mid-March, although a ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon since late November has held up.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Gareth Jones)

 
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEconomyIsrael's Q1 GDP rises 3.4% in 2025 amid ongoing war against Hamas
Read Next Story