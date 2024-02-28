Issues of developing countries should find focus, India tells WTO
India insisted at the ongoing 13th Ministerial Conference under way in Abu Dhabi that new issues should not be considered for ministerial mandates unless past decisions and unfulfilled mandates were acted upon
Stating that the global multilateral trading system stands at crossroads with the world battling multiple crises and the World Trade Organisation (WTO) confronting serious challenges, India has urged the multilateral agency to keep development at the core, while keeping the interests of the poor countries and developing in the agenda.