The week in charts: IT woes, growth forecast, Zomato’s fundraising
SummaryNews and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts.
Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. The order books of India’s top information technology (IT) companies have shrunk in the first half, while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has given the US a positive outlook. Meanwhile, Zomato plans to raise funds.