The week in charts: IT woes, growth forecast, Zomato’s fundraising

Gold gap

With gold prices hitting new highs this year, the demand for yellow metal could be hit for the first time in four years during the crucial Diwali season, Mint reported. Gold prices are inching towards the ₹80,000-mark per 10 gm from ₹56,000 during this period last year, according to data from MCX. The prices have mainly been driven by uncertainty related to the US elections and conflict in West Asia. This has led to customers trimming gold purchases and shifting to the exchange of old jewellery.