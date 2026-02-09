Tax dodgers beware: I-T is searching GST data to widen tax base
The move to expand the country's direct tax base and boost tax buoyancy comes after the sharp tax rate cuts for individuals this financial year moderated I-T revenue growth, the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity.
The Income Tax department may soon start drilling into goods and services tax (GST) data in an effort to widen India's direct tax base and improve compliance, two people familiar with the plans said. The idea is to tap into the indirect tax system's technological prowess and data trove, which are widely credited with encouraging the informal sector to join the formal economy.