The week in charts: Mixed IT earnings, rising inflation, climate crisis
In this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
From India’s IT majors reporting mixed quarterly results to retail inflation climbing back after narrowing food deflation, the US tariff threats casting uncertainty over India’s Chabahar Port investments, and 2025 ranking among the three warmest years on record—here's a compilation of this week's news in numbers.