The week in charts: IT earnings, growth forecast, gold prices
SummaryIn this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
India’s IT sector, heavily reliant on the business from the US, is gripped with uncertainties related to the US tariffs and a global slowdown. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reduced India’s growth forecast to 6.2% for FY26 from 6.5% earlier. Gold prices have surged past the ₹1 lakh-mark in the retail market.