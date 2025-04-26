The week in charts: IT earnings, growth forecast, gold prices

Bold bet

The Uttar Pradesh government is reportedly aiming to triple the state’s exports to $61.5 billion by 2030 through a new export policy for the period 2025-30. However, a Mint analysis suggests this goal may be too ambitious. From 2013-14 to 2023-24, the state’s exports grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. At this pace, exports would only hit $28 billion by 2030-31. To meet the $61.5 billion target, a much higher CAGR of 16.9% is needed. Nevertheless, the state’s exports, which are dominated by electronic goods, can get a boost from the opportunities arising in the sector amid the trade war.