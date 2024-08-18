Why Indian IT firms dread US economic uncertainty
Earlier this month, the US delivered a series of disappointing macroeconomic numbers, raising concerns about a possible recession there. The news decimated stock markets globally, including India’s, on 5 August. But India's benchmark information technology (IT) stock index, led by the top five companies in the sector, crashed hardest. That's because their financial health is tied closely to the US economy. Each of the top five firms—Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech and Tech Mahindra—earn more than half their revenues from the Americas, mainly the US.