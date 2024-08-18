Why Indian IT firms dread US economic uncertainty

In FY24, the total headcount of the top five firms shrank by about 69,000. Attrition rates have been dropping consistently as employment opportunities have dried up. It's a key reason why the IT sector is looking for sign of a recovery in the US economy. During every election season, anti-outsourcing rhetoric increases in the US. Indian IT companies have increased their local hiring over the years (an estimated 37,000 people between 2017 and 2021). Yet, when the economy is not doing well, there are concerns that the rhetoric could go up a few notches.