No longer work

Fees paid to an Indian for professional or technical services which are covered under section 194J of the Income Tax Act, will no longer constitute ‘work’ which is covered under a separate section-194C. The TDS rate in the former section ranges from 2-10% under different classes of payments, while it is 1-2% in the case of the latter. The change means more types of work will come under the higher-tax category.