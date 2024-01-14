It Won’t Be a Recession—It Will Just Feel Like One
SummaryEconomists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal lowered the probability of a recession in the coming 12 months, but expect economic growth of just 1%, on average, a significant slowdown from last year.
The good news is the probability of a recession is down sharply, according to The Wall Street Journal’s latest survey of economists. The bad news is that, for a lot of people, it is still going to feel like a recession.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more