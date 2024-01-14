It Won’t Be a Recession—It Will Just Feel Like One

With job growth falling below the growth of the labor force, economists expect the unemployment rate will climb from 3.7% in December 2023 to 4.1% in June and 4.3% by the end of the year. While that is low historically, a 0.6 percentage point increase in the jobless rate would imply a net one million more Americans unemployed by the end of the year, relative to this past December. Moreover, in the past that much of an increase in unemployment has almost always occurred during recessions, according to one widely followed rule.