Italy Treads Fine Line as It Tries to Introduce Windfall Bank Tax
The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 09 Aug 2023, 10:21 PM IST
Summary
- Giorgia Meloni’s government pares back size of the tax after spooking markets
Italy’s government is navigating a narrow path as it tries to impose a special tax on bank profits without spooking markets and discouraging foreign investments.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less