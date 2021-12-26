The Income Tax Department today said the last date to file income tax returns (ITR) is December 31 but taxpayers should not wait till the last day.

“Year-end is here, so is the due date to file ITR for AY 2021-22. Don’t wait till the last day! File NOW! Extended due date to file the ITR for AY 2021-22 is 31st December, 2021," the I-T department said in a tweet.

As per the department, a total of 4,43,17,697 ITRs have been filed up to December 25, including 11,68,027 ITRs having been filed on the day itself.

As the December 31 is the last date for filing income tax returns (ITRs) for individual taxpayers for the financial year 2021, the department has reported that there has been a surge in e-filing.

The Income Tax Department has announced that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over ₹1,44,328 crore to more than 1.38 crore taxpayers from 1st April, 2021, to 20th December, 2021.

