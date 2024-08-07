ITR filing: Nearly 5.25 crore taxpayers choose new income tax regime, says FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says nearly 72.8 per cent of income taxpayers have chosen the new tax regime offered by the Government of India. This percentage makes up for as many as 5.25 crore taxpayers in India.

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published7 Aug 2024, 11:09 PM IST
The finance minister has said the government aims to simplify tax laws in the country to boost growth and employment.
The finance minister has said the government aims to simplify tax laws in the country to boost growth and employment.

As many as 5.25 crore income taxpayers in India have chosen the new tax regime offered by the Government of India, PTI reported on Wednesday, August 7, quoting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This makes up for 72.8 per cent of the people who pay tax.

The Lok Sabha passed the Finance Bill 2024-25, as the finance minister highlighted that the government was aiming to simplify tax laws to enable growth and employment, as per an ANI report.

Also Read | Finance Bill cleared in Lok Sabha with capital gains tax relief on property sale

“So, simplification and ease of compliance for the taxpayer has been the primary objective with which in the last 10 years, and this year, in the third term of PM Modi, the approach to taxation has been to simplify it, reduce the burden on taxpayers and make sure it is transparent and equitable,” said Sitharaman, as per the report.

“This year also, our approach has been that we bring in greater simplification of tax laws and procedures, and that we enable growth and employment in this country,” she said, as per the report.

On July 23, 2024, Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the year, the first budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-headed NDA alliance government in the third term. The Lok Sabha started discussions on the Finance Bill after the Appropriation Bill for the central government expenditure for the financial year 2024-25 was passed on Monday.

Also Read | Is new income tax regime on way to make the old tax regime irrelevant?

The July Union Budget 2024 revised the tax slabs under the new tax regime as the government considered simplifying the tax laws.

The finance minister also responded to the opposition members who alleged that the government is burdening the taxpayers on both the direct and indirect tax front.

"Standard deduction for salaried employees has also been increased from 50,000 to 75,000 in the new regime in this budget. This is an effective relief up to 17,500 for a salaried employee," said Sitharaman, as per the report.

"In 2023, the slabs for personal income tax were significantly liberalised. All taxpayers had reduced tax liability of 37500. This govt has again revised slabs in the new regime," she said.

Also Read | Budget 2024 | ‘Capital gains tax hike not positive’: SRCC prof Saumya Aggarwal

The government aims to benefit the middle class through these changes in the new tax policy. The Budget also increased the limit of exemption of capital gains on certain listed financial assets from 1 lakh to 1.25 lakh per year

The target of the fiscal deficit is at 4.9 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), as per the Budget 2024 announcement. The government intends to bring it below the 4.5 per cent level by the financial year 2025-26. At the same time the Budget 2024 has kept the capital expenditure outlay at 11.11 lakh crore for 2024-25.

Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Economy news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 11:09 PM IST
HomeEconomyITR filing: Nearly 5.25 crore taxpayers choose new income tax regime, says FM Sitharaman

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    328.95
    03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    22.75 (7.43%)

    Tata Steel

    153.85
    03:43 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    3.6 (2.4%)

    Tata Power

    430.25
    03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    -6.55 (-1.5%)

    Bharat Electronics

    300.25
    03:58 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    12.95 (4.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Sterlite Technologies

    143.95
    03:55 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    11.95 (9.05%)

    Ramkrishna Forgings

    931.80
    03:45 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    71.15 (8.27%)

    Oil India

    617.95
    03:58 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    46.65 (8.17%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    328.95
    03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    22.75 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,289.00-804.00
      Chennai
      71,257.00-675.00
      Delhi
      70,704.00-319.00
      Kolkata
      70,842.00-741.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

      More From Popular in Economy
      Calculate Tax
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue