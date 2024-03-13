It’s a Higher-for-Longer World for Rates, and That’s OK

Investors are getting used to the idea that interest rates in the U.S. could stay high for longer than they had hoped. That isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
Inflation has come in slightly higher than expected for a second straight month. The core consumer-price index, which strips out food and energy prices, was up 3.8% from a year earlier in February, the Labor Department said Tuesday. That was down from 3.9% in January, but above economists’ expectations for a 3.7% rise.
There were elements to the data that both optimists and pessimists could hang their hat on. Shelter cost inflation slowed, to 0.4% in February from the previous month compared with a 0.6% pace in January. This reinforced suspicions that January’s high reading in that category was an anomaly. But apparel prices, a category that had been in deflation, jumped 0.6%.
Taking a step back, the picture painted by the two months of data is that inflation is still coming down, but at a slower pace than many had anticipated at the start of the year. The risk is that inflation will prove sticky enough to dissuade the Federal Reserve from loosening.
Unlike the January print, though, markets took Tuesday’s CPI data in stride. Rates ticked up a bit, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rising 0.05 percentage point to 4.154%. Stocks actually rallied, with the S&P 500 gaining 1.1% and the Nasdaq rising 1.5%. The likelihood of a quarter-point cut by the Fed at their June meeting, as implied by futures pricing, was little-changed at 62% from 59% a day earlier, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Of course what will ultimately have the bigger impact on markets and the economy isn’t when the Fed starts but where it ends up. Before the January CPI reading, markets were pricing in an 81% chance that the Fed’s key policy rate would be a full percentage point or more below its current level by the end of the year, implying at least four quarter-point cuts. That has since fallen to under 50%. This brings the market more in line with the projections of the Fed’s own policymakers, who at their last meeting penciled in three cuts this year.
Longer term, the debate hinges on where the so-called neutral rate falls in the current, postpandemic economy. This is the theoretical “just-right" level of interest rates where unemployment is as low as possible while keeping inflation at target levels. Many economists believe this elusive rate has moved higher after a long period following the 2008-09 financial crisis when it seemed to have permanently shifted lower. If that is the case, it would indeed mean fewer rate cuts coming from the Fed past the end of this year. But it would also imply a strong economy, with factors like demand for equipment by businesses pushing up rates.
Contrary to the recent lived experience of many on Wall Street, it is possible to have a strong economy and decent stock market returns in a rate environment that looks relatively high by the standards of the last decade and a half or so. Look no further back than the 1990s.
In this light, Tuesday’s market action, with stocks rising even as rate expectations moved slightly higher, could be a sign that Wall Street is weaning itself off an addiction to low rates. That certainly would be encouraging.
