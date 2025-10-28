It’s a monetary-policy bonanza as central banks meet
Summary
The Federal Reserve, the world’s most powerful central bank, will be at the center of a crowded stage as its monetary-policy committee meets this week.
The Federal Reserve, the world’s most powerful central bank, will be at the center of a crowded stage as its monetary-policy committee meets this week.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story